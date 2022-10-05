Port Hawkesbury Supports a Prospective Doctor Seeking to Practice

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is supporting the effort to have a prospective doctor practice in the region.

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie had council agree to send a letter to Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson encouraging them to “to do what they can” to expedite the medical licence of Dr. Atul Chhokar to practice in Nova Scotia.

MacQuarrie told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the doctor is from India, trained in Ukraine, and moved to Cape Breton in May.

MacQuarrie said Dr. Chhokar’s fiancée will be moving to Port Hawkesbury at end of the year and her specialty is anesthesiology, noting there is a great need for health care professionals in the area.

Pointing out that the doctor has been involved in the community, notably the local Strait2Ukraine group, MacQuarrie said he would be a great asset to the town.