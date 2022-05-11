Port Hawkesbury Tax Rates Stand Pat in Latest Budget

Tax rates are staying the same in the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

Director of Finance Erin MacEachen told last night’s regular monthly of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that they started with a budget deficit of $236,000 in their initial plan, helped by significant increases for protective services.

MacEachen said the town then balanced the $7.97-million budget via revenue growth in recreation programming, internal expense reductions of $74,000, and $155,000 from reserve funds.

Along with flat residential growth, there was an $80,000 increase in taxation revenue, MacEachen said, noting the slight decline in commercial revenue can be offset by positive trends in property and real estate transactions.

As a result, MacEachen said the 2022-2023 rate will remain at $1.58 for residential taxes, $4.16 for commercial taxes, and there will be a sewer service charge of $0.22.