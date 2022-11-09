Port Hawkesbury to Ask UARB to Maintain the Size of Town Council at Four Councillors and a Mayor

Port Hawkesbury Town Council wants to stay the same size.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, CAO Terry Doyle said the town will be making an application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to maintain four town councillors.

Noting that a review of boundaries, polling districts, and the number of elected representatives has to be undertaken by every municipality and town with a report sent to the UARB before the end of the year.

Since Port Hawkesbury is a town, their only consideration is the number of councillors, the CAO said, noting less than four makes it hard to maintain a quorum for every meeting and sit on all the committees that require their presence, while four councillors is more representative of the community.

Doyle said the Town of Annapolis Royal, with a population of around 530 people, has four town councillors, and that number fits Port Hawkesbury’s needs.

As required under the review, the town advertised then held a public meeting on October 25 and no submissions or presentations were made.