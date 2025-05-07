Port Hawkesbury to lower Vending Fees

The Town of Port Hawkesbury wants to reduce vending fees.

During last night’s monthly public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to revise its vending policy to reduce fees by 40 per cent.

Before the vote, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton declared a conflict and Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley took over as chair of the public meeting.

Following the meeting, Langley said the town conducted a comparative analysis of vending fees across the province, which determined the rate in Port Hawkesbury was “very high.”

Noting that town council is “very eager to attract business,” Langley said this is one way of reaching that goal.

He added hopes this will result in more applications from vendors interested in setting up in Port Hawkesbury.