Port Hawkesbury to Review Green Cart Summer Pick-up Schedule

After receiving a lot of negative feedback over the summer, Port Hawkesbury Town Council decided to reconsider bi-weekly Green Cart pick-ups during the hottest months of the year.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton recommended that during budget deliberations, town staff investigate the cost of weekly pick-ups for the months of July and August.

The mayor said because of the heat and length between pick-ups, residents have encountered problems with insect infestations.

Town councillors Hughie MacDougall, Mark MacIver and Jason Aucoin all received complaints, with Aucoin suggesting the town look beyond the months of July and August, since he started getting calls around the end of June.

While it is too late for this year, Chisholm-Beaton said the town will investigate how to improve the service next year.