Port Hawkesbury to study its Infrastructure following Flooding from a September Storm

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is studying its infrastructure after a September storm caused flooding.

During last night’s monthly public session of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, CAO Terry Doyle said desktop and site studies of the town’s sewer system are moving along quite well.

Doyle told council that a smoke study was completed earlier that day to identify inflow and infiltration areas for further study and the town expects to receive the results of that study soon.

The CAO said they are planning to use cameras to identify other areas that need to be cleaned out, such as outflow areas and catch basins. He said the town is continuing to work with Strum Consulting.

When asked about problem areas around MacDonald Street by Town Councillor Iaian Langley, the CAO said they are currently concentrating on the Tamarac Heights areas but will look at MacDonald Street soon.

Later in the meeting, town council voted to approve $40,000 in unbudgeted spending for a study of its storm water and storm systems.

On Sept. 4 and 5, the town received more than 120 millimetres of rain which downed trees, disrupted power, flooded basements, damaged properties, created sewer back-ups and caused significant disruption for many residents.