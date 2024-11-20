Port Hawkesbury Town Coucnillor Iain Langley Chosen Deputy Mayor

Port Hawkesbury has a new deputy mayor.

After receiving the highest vote total of any town council candidate in October’s municipal election, first time councillor Iaian Langley will take the position, which was confirmed during last night’s special meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council.

After the votes were tallied last month, Langley had 1,229 votes, Todd Barrrett received 1,027 votes, Paula Hart was the choice of 943 residents, while Blaine MacQuarrie earned the last spot on town council with 835 votes.

While congratulating Langley on the new position, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton noted it has been a tradition that the top vote-getter be named deputy mayor for a one-year term.

For his part, Langley said it’s an honour to be deputy mayor and added he is humbled by the support he received from voters.