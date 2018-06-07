Port Hawkesbury Town Council adopts New Budget

Council for the Town of Port Hawkesbury unanimously passed its annual budget and tax rates Tuesday night. The residential rates remain at one dollar and 80 cents per one hundred dollars of assessment while the commercial rates also stay the same at four dollars and 38 cents per one hundred dollars of assessment.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said assessments for residential remain flat and the assessments for commercial declined about seven per cent, noting maintaining the tax rates is “a little bit of a challenge”. Less assessment dollars means fewer dollars to provide to the town for services.

The mayor said the operating budget is around seven point eight million dollars.