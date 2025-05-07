Port Hawkesbury Town Council and Leeside Society Discuss Options on Building a Campus that includes an Emergency Shelter, Second Stage Housing, and Resource Centre and Offices

Port Hawkesbury Town Council will continue to meet with the supporters of the Leeside Supportive Housing Initiative.

During last night’s monthly public meeting, Susan Noble, Board Chair of the Leeside Society, said they are looking at purchasing 23 acres of town land on Tamarac Drive to build a campus. With the campus, she said they can place all their services in one area, such as a transition house and emergency shelter, a resource centre with centralized offices, second stage housing with supports, a community green space, and lots for future partners.

Noble said that part of town is “ideally suited” to their needs for buildings, parking, a playground, it’s close to Tamarac Education Centre, and is a family-friendly setting. She said in that part of town, they can have their facilities close together in an area that also allows for privacy.

Noble said the society has a transition facility that supports families that need stability, guidance, and hope, while addressing the root causes of domestic and intimate partner violence. She said the group has now evolved into a hub of holistic family support, including counselling.

At the moment, Noble said they are facing challenges providing their services at the facility which is frequently full, noting they can’t always provide a safe place for those in need. She said their 22-member team is also stretched thin because of their lack of office space. This is made worse by the housing crisis, with costs increasing and there is a lack of affordable rental options in the region, she noted.

Noble said this would be a sound investment for the town and there is money available from the federal and provincial governments for non-profits to address problems like homelessness and domestic violence.

To meet their goals, Noble said the group wants to work with town staff, hold community meetings, and get consultants to undertake a feasibility study and complete designs of the campus. She said they also plan to conduct fundraising and solicit private donations.

Noble said Leeside is “very interested” in the Tamarac Drive property and is willing to pay a fair price.

After Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town will investigate