Port Hawkesbury Town Council Approves 3% Tourism Levy

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has approved a 3% levy on accommodations of 10 or more units within the town.

Port Hawkesbury Town Council unanimously approved the tourism marketing levy last night during the regular monthly meeting which took place following a public hearing.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said there were no submissions from the public during the hearing.

Upon approving the second and final reading, the levy will now take effect on Nov. 1 and will also include some accommodations listed on web sites like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The mayor said this is an island-wide levy that will provide consistency for visitors to Atlantic Canada, noting the levy is yet to be decided in Richmond and Inverness counties.

Chisholm-Beaton added that revenue from the levy will build capacity to market Cape Breton.