Port Hawkesbury Town Council approves an Amended Taxi Policy

Port Hawkesbury approved an amended taxi policy to allow for rate changes without going through the lengthy bylaw process.

Under the new policy, a taxi driver’s licence will cost $30 per year, the annual taxi owner’s licence will be $30 per car, and fares within town limits will cost $7, but can be revised annually to accommodate for unforeseen increases in operating costs, like significant spikes in fuel costs.

Noting that this is a revision, not a new policy, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told last night’s regular monthly meeting that this makes the policy “more nimble.” Rather than going through the “drawn-out” bylaw process, this change will make it easier to expedite taxi rates.