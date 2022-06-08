Port Hawkesbury Town Council approves request from Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games to Use SAERC Pool

Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a request from organizers of the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games in Potlotek First Nation for the use of the Strait Area Pool on July 17 and 18.

Noting they have been looking at ways of helping the games, CAO Terry Doyle said they are working through rental arrangements with the Strait Regional Centre for Education, but he said staff recommended town council support the in-kind support.

In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin, Doyle said the town previously hosted aquatic events during the summer games. After the pool shuts down, he said staff will be brought back to get the pool up and running.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall noted that the Festival of the Strait is also talking to the SRCE to use the pool at the beginning of July.