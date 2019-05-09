Port Hawkesbury Town Council approves Third Rainbow Crosswalk

Town councillors in Port Hawkesbury have given the go-ahead for a third rainbow crosswalk.

Councillors unanimously approved a request from the first year social services students from

the Nova Scotia Community College Strait Area Campus to add an additional rainbow crosswalk to the campus during May’s regular council meeting on Tuesday night.

Over the past year, the town has had multiple discussions on how they can become more inclusive and how they can take the lead in showing they are accepting to everyone.

Following the meeting, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Port Hawkesbury’s mayor, said she’s extremely pleased to see this class take a lead in this initiative.

Chisholm-Beaton indicated it’d be great to see this optional third rainbow crosswalk happening at the NSCC campus, but they have a little bit of homework still needing to be done for that, and will reach out to Tom Gunn, and some of his staff to test the waters and see how they feel about the idea.

If everything goes to plan, Chisholm-Beaton said the town will be moving forward with three rainbow crosswalks; one at NSCC, one very near the intersection between the Civic Centre and the crosswalk that leads to SAREC, and the third will be located near the community park.

Chisholm-Beaton hopes to have the rainbow crosswalks, which she indicated will remain year-round, painted in time for Pride Week in July.