Port Hawkesbury Town Council Commits to the Strait of Canso Clean Fuels Domestic Use Strategy

Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved financial support for the Strait of Canso Clean Fuels Domestic Use Strategy.

After the Municipality of the County of Richmond was approved for a grant under the Provincial Clean Fuels Fund for $221,250 to see how Richmond County and the Town of Port Hawkesbury can decarbonize key sectors of the local economy, a study was commissioned to examine how exactly the domestic use of green hydrogen would provide an opportunity to maximize benefits for local residents and build a hydrogen economy by examining the feasibility of adopting clean fuels.

Not only Richmond County and Port Hawkesbury, Port Hawkesbury Paper, EverWind Fuels, and Potlotek First Nation were also approached for funding.

After CAO Terry Doyle said the strategy is “good value” for the amount of money being requested, calling it a small investment that needs to be done now, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton and the rest of town council agreed.

Town council approved $5,000 for the strategy.