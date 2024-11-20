Listen Live

Port Hawkesbury Town Council Deals With Housekeeping Issues at Special Meeting

Nov 20, 2024 | Local News

Ahead of the holiday season, Port Hawkesbury Town Council took care of some housekeeping matters.

During last night’s special meeting at the Bear Head Conference Room at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, town council decided to combine its committee-of-the-whole session and regular monthly meeting on Dec. 10.

Port Hawkesbury Town Council (from left: Todd Barrett, Blaine MacQuarrie, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Iain Langley and Paula Hart. (Town of Port Hawkesbury photo)

Town councillors also decided to close the town’s administrative office from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

 

As it has every year, town council also agreed to help Seasonal Services with its Christmas dinners by paying for the organization’s postage costs. Town staff and councillors will also help make and distribute the dinners to residents during the holiday season.


