Port Hawkesbury Town Council Debate Public Meetings and COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Port Hawkesbury Town Council is debating what to do with public meetings as well as the town’s vaccination policy.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin questioned whether the town should continue with its policy requiring that all town employees be double vaccinated, given current public health restrictions are being lifted, and the town is getting ready to hire students for the summer.

CAO Terry Doyle suggested town council look at the issue at the committee of the whole session on March 15, but he noted that it is a human resources policy which is a staff responsibility.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said this is ample time to get all related information.

Aucoin also asked whether town council is considering going to in-person meetings, staying with virtual meetings, or going with a hybrid model of both.

The mayor said this would require a policy, and Doyle said the implementation of Phase 3 will require a policy if a hybrid model is council’s choice. He said a number of councils are planning to go with in-person meetings.

Since protocols will not change before the middle of the month, the mayor suggested meeting virtually and holding discussions about a policy at their upcoming committee of the whole session, at which time the town will know more.