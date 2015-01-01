Port Hawkesbury Town Council decides not to support Local Hockey Tournament Unless there’s a Shortball

Port Hawkesbury Town Council has decided they will not provide funding for an upcoming minor hockey tournament unless there’s a shortfall.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, the town was asked to make a $2,000 donation, as they did in previous years, for the 2023-2024 Strait Richmond Minor Hockey Tournament which is taking place over multiple weekends between December 2023 and March 2024.

Finance Director Erin MacEachern said the town has received this request the last number of years, and after receiving the financial results from last year’s tournament, it was determined that the Strait Richmond Minor Hockey Association had a $12,500 surplus at the end of the year, due to additional sponsorships.

MacEachern said the Municipality of the County of Richmond decided to provide $1,000 as they did the previous year.

After a motion was made to provide $1,000, Deputy Warden Jason Aucoin had council agree to amend the motion.

While he supports minor hockey, Aucoin said there is no need to approach municipalities to fund a tournament with a surplus.

After MacEachern said the request was based on the fact there would be more teams this year, Aucoin replied that “already one division has been cancelled.”

Council approved the amendment that they will provide a $1,000 donation if the tournament runs a deficit