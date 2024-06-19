Port Hawkesbury Town Council gives the Green Light for a 80-Unit Apartment Development to Proceed

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has paved the way for an 80-unit apartment development.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved second reading of a motion to approve a development agreement for a property on Memorial Drive, then council amended the planning strategy and land-use bylaw to allow for additional uses in a commercial zone to relax architectural requirements for accessory dwellings.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the development will be done in two phases.

Pointing to the housing shortage in the town, the mayor added that this development will not fix all the problems but is “sorely needed.”