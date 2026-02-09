Port Hawkesbury Town Council Hold Public Hearing on a Land Transfer for a Housing Development

A public hearing is set for February 17 at 6 p.m. at the Shannon Studio of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre for the consideration of an in-kind donation of land by the Town of Port Hawkesbury to New Dawn Enterprises, a not-for-profit social enterprise, in partnership with the At-Home Housing Association, a new not-for-profit organization established to serve the housing needs on the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the County of Richmond. A post on the town’s web site states the purpose of the land exchange is to facilitate the construction and operation of a 55-unit housing development.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton said the property in question includes the former MacIsaac Memorial Arena and the Port Hawkesbury Kinsmen Club.

A post on the town`s website encourages members of the public to provide written presentations in favour of or against the development, which can be done via email to Melissa Warner at mwarner@townofph.ca by Monday, February 16.