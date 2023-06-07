Port Hawkesbury Town Council Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates in New Municipal Budget

Tax rates are staying the same in the Town of Port Hawkesbury largely due to higher commercial and residential assessments.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council decided that the

commercial tax rate will remain at $4.16 per $100 of assessment, while the residential rate will stay at $1.80, including a 22-cent sewer service charge.

Finance Director Erin MacEachen told council that residential assessment increased 8.8 per cent from last year, while commercial assessments rose 7 per cent over the previous year.

To balance the $8.47 million 2023-2024 budget, MacEachen said less than $9,000 was transferred from reserves.

Protective services account for 22 per cent of the $8.47 million in expenditures, with policing costs going up $40,000 from last year, the finance director said.

MacEachen said the town’s capital plan is $8.8 million, with $3.3 million coming from capital reserves.

MacEachen said the capital budget includes $3.37 million for the new water treatment plant and water distribution system, 1,300 metres in sidewalk replacement, an aggressive patching program, a new loader, a new public works building, technology upgrades and a generator installation at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, outdoor accessibility improvements, Active Transportation projects, and waterfront developments.