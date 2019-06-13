Port Hawkesbury Town Council in Budget Discussions, Final Vote Could Come Later this Month

Port Hawkesbury’s Mayor said she hopes to see the town maintain its tax rates.

Following Port Hawkesbury Town Council’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Mayor

Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said they will probably vote on the town’s budget towards the end of the month, possibly in a special public meeting following their committee of the whole meeting on June 25. She said it’s important to take the time to make sure everyone is comfortable with the result, noting if they have to wait until next month, then so be it.

She said budgets take time, noting there is a lot of moving parts involved. Speaking for herself, the mayor said she hopes they’ll be able to hold the line on the residential and commercial tax rates.

Chisholm Beaton said she thinks it’s normal for councils to have their budgets approved in June or early July.