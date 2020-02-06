Port Hawkesbury Town Council looks to continue operating local gym

Port Hawkesbury’s mayor says town officials will continue to operate the gym inside the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre when the local branch of the YMCA shut down later this month.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton indicated the town is the owner of the majority of the equipment there, so they’ll continue to run the gym after the YMCA’s termination date on Feb. 22.

At February’s regular council meeting, town CAO Terry Doyle highlighted Port Hawkesbury’s plan to consult with their residents and gather information before they present a full, short-term plan for council’s approval on Feb. 18.

Following the meeting Chisholm-Beaton said the facility is important for the community and she wants to minimize any disruptions to the health regimen of her citizens.

She said their short-term goal is to operate the fitness centre at a break-even level but hopes eventually it will become profitable.