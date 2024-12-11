Port Hawkesbury Town Council looks to Offer Feedback to the Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Froce

Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors want to provide feedback to the Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force as it prepares to submit a report to the provincial government.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley said the task force is submitting a 490-page report by December 20. He said the report is available online and there is an opportunity for the public to provide feedback, noting that at the time of the meeting, 190 people had already made comments on the report.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she and Langley both sit on the task force, among other elected officials and members representing other entities such as the private sector and local organizations.

Although there is a narrow window of time before the deadline later this month, the mayor said she wants town council to have an opportunity to review the report and provide their input.