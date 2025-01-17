Port Hawkesbury Town Council Meets to Discuss Impending Closure of Local BMO Branch

During a special meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council Wednesday night, members voted to send a letter to the Bank of Montreal concerning a recent announcement of BMO closing branches in Port Hawkesbury and Canso.

BMO recently announced plans to close the two local branches by July 25. After hearing the news, Port Hawkesbury Council decided to hold a special meeting to discuss the topic. Port Hawkesbury mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton said she received correspondence from BMO on the closings, which she brought up during the meeting Wednesday night.

Chisholm-Beaton said items expressed at the council table included concerns for local customers, particularly seniors, with the mayor noting people having to drive to New Glasgow for banking is not a good scenario.

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough held a similar meeting on Wednesday afternoon, with council inviting BMO representatives to speak with council on the matter.