Port Hawkesbury Town Council Pays Tribute to Outgoing Councillor Hughie MacDougall

At the last regular monthly meeting before the municipal election, Port Hawkesbury Town Council paid tribute to a long-serving councillor.

After 23 years, Hughie MacDougall confirmed last month that he will not seek re-election and his town council colleagues had some parting words.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton thanked MacDougall for his many years of service to residents, groups, and businesses in the town.

Deputy Mayor Mark MacIver said he will miss MacDougall’s stories and he wished him well in the future.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin recalled that it’s been a fun four years with MacDougall and added hopes that he enjoys his retirement.

Blaine MacQuarrie, a town councillor, noted MacDougall’s commitment to Port Hawkesbury.

For his part, MacDougall recalled that it’s been a great 23 years working with current and past town councillors, as well as a great town staff, adding best wishes for town council in the future.