Port Hawkesbury Town Council Preparing for October Municipal Election

Port Hawkesbury Town Council is getting ready for the October municipal election.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, town councillors agreed to hold advance polls on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 15. Election day is Saturday, Oct. 19.

With the town holding a plebiscite asking residents to either keep the current alignment of Reeves Street or vote to return it to the four-lane alignment of previous years, elected members voted to hold a public meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3 about the town’s main thoroughfare.

CAO Terry Doyle said engineers from Nova Scotia Public Works will be in attendance at the meeting

Because the new council will have 60 days after the election to approve a new Code of Conduct policy, Doyle said all candidates have been given a framework from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing that any new policy would have to strictly follow.