Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor raises questions about the New Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency

A town councillor in Port Hawkesbury had questions about the formation of the new Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency.

CAO Terry Doyle told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the group was formed by combining five housing authorities from across Nova Scotia.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie whether offices would remain open in various parts of the province, Doyle said the agency would continue to operate offices in Sydney that once housed the former Cape Breton Regional Housing Authority, and there are still local maintenance people employed by the agency.

The question was in relation to correspondence to council introducing the new entity, and Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton recommended that anyone forward more questions to town staff.