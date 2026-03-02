Port Hawkesbury Town Council Receives Request to re-name Civic Centre after Former Mayor Billy Joe MacLean

Port Hawkesbury Town council recently fielded a request from the family of former Mayor Billy Joe MacLean who are looking to re-name the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre after the local politician.

MacLean, who passed away last April, served as mayor of Port Hawkesbury from 1973-1981 and 1994-2016 and was instrumental in getting the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre built.

Steve MacDougall, a former councillor and deputy mayor, presented a request to consider a name change for the building during a Committee of the Whole meeting on February 17. Current Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton noted the town recently passed its re-naming policies for commercial and civic facilities.

Chisholm-Beaton said the request is now in council’s hands for consideration.