Port Hawkesbury Town Council is reviewing some of its bylaws, as well as enforcement of those municipal regulations.

During last night’s public meeting, CAO Terry Doyle said there will be a meeting on Jan. 15 to review bylaws, such as the Animal Control Bylaw, the Winter Parking Bylaw, and the Vending Bylaw.

Doyle said some bylaws were reviewed in 2018 and revised a year later.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton also talked about bylaw enforcement.