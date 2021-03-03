Port Hawkesbury Town Council Supports Deep Dive Platform

A diving school got support from Port Hawkesbury Town Council to place a deep dive platform in the town.

Kimball Johnston, founder and president of the Atlantic Commercial Diving Centre (ACDC) in Summerside PEI, wrote council that Port Hawkesbury Paper is currently putting together an emergency response plan to address the aging underwater pipe system that provides fresh water to its facility in Point Tupper.

Johnston said Atlantic Sub-Sea Construction and Consulting of Port Hawkesbury, currently does not have reliable access to a deep dive platform, which could impact their ability to support not only the emergency response plan of Port Hawkesbury Paper, but also the general growth of their company.

Since the closest available deep dive platforms are located in Halifax, and must be transported via water to Port Hawkesbury, at great expense and often times with delays, and ACDC needs a deep-sea dive platform for training, the company said Port Hawkesbury is an ideal location. The company said the Strait of Canso offers superior water clarity, appropriate depth and shelter from harsh wind conditions, while being close to shore.

The company anticipates the platform to be in the water from March to November and stored in Port Hawkesbury for the remainder of the year, with easy access should an emergency arise.

The platform itself will be approximately 30 feet by 60 feet and will feature a hyperbaric chamber, a launch and recovery system for the divers and high pressure and low pressure breathing aircompressors to support the diving operations.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton called the proposal great news for the region, which could benefit the NSCC Strait Area Campus, as well as the town’s plans for the waterfront.

Before council voted to send a letter of support, the mayor did agree to a suggestion from town councillor Hughie MacDougall to inquire where in the town the company wanted to located the platform.