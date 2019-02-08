Port Hawkesbury Town Council Supports Destination Reeves Street

Reeves Street has been given the municipal stamp of approval for the road re-design, transitioning from four lanes to three and the Destination Reeves Street project has been given its final green light.

Town councillors in Port Hawkesbury unanimously defeated a motion to remove the road re-design component of the project during February’s regular council meeting Tuesday evening – which featured a standing-room only in the Shannon Studio to find out the project’s fate.

Council then unanimously passed a motion in support of the project which had some minor 11th-hour changes including the removal of the bike lane component of the pilot, improvements to the MacSween intersection and new crosswalk infrastructure at MacSween Street and Old Sydney Road.

Council received gallery presentations from project stakeholders representing NSCC students, high school students, local residents, special needs citizens and citizens with mobility issues. They received and reviewed 170 support letters from businesses and citizens representing 275 individuals in full support of the project, including the road re-design.

During his supplementary presentation, Dwayne Cross, a senior engineer with the province’s department of transportation advised the bike lanes were taken out of the newly motioned design but potentially could be installed in the future.

Following the meeting, Port Hawkesbury’s mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she couldn’t be happier all five officials voted the way they did – in support of the road re-design component and the whole project moving forward.

She said after a long month of meetings and discussions with their funding partner ACOA, as well as their NSTIR senior engineers and Minister Lloyd Hines through all the work, tweaking, amendments and compromise Port Hawkesbury finally has a Destination Reeves Street project that is officially approved by council.

Chisholm-Beaton said there will be a three-month adjustment period, followed by a 12-month monitoring period to cycle through the four seasons to understand how the road will work in the spring, summer, fall and winter.

She advised the changes to Reeves Street could start as early as August.