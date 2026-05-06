Port Hawkesbury Town Council Supports Two Local Organizations

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has decided to assist two local organizations.

During last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and monthly public meeting, town councillors voted to help out the Richmond Boxing Club event scheduled for June 20 by donating one-half of the venue rental cost at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

In response to a recent request from the Square Roots program, town councillors decided to support a weekly market with a review of financial information to be conducted following the first season.

Last month, volunteers with Square Roots Port Hawkesbury requested an in-kind donation of space at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre to offer the market every Wednesday from 4-7 pm.

The volunteers said the donation would allow them to take revenue from rentals, which is $25 per table, and put that money into running the market.

Noting the markets offer fresh produce at great prices , the volunteers said their goods last longer than those in stores and the market offers a showcase for local vendors and crafters.

Square Roots aims to redirect food that would be thrown away into the hands of communities by offering produce at community markets. Square Roots said it tackles issues of food waste and food insecurity at farms and restaurants, while helping the local businesses and agriculture sector