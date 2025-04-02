Port Hawkesbury Town Council To Consider Funding Request from Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health

Port Hawkesbury Town Council will discuss a funding request from Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health during its budget deliberations.

During last night’s monthly public meeting, CBSRH Program Director Gina MacDonald told council that progress has been made recruiting health care professionals to work at Strait-Richmond Hospital with more than 40 nursing staff hired since January 2023, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist, a recreational therapist, a social worker, a continuing care coordinator, a pharmacist, and a pharmacist technician.

While she said it’s “frustrating” that the hospital’s emergency department remains closed at times, MacDonald said “good progress” has been made with that department being closed eight days in March, and the CBSRH has “high hopes” of attracting an emergency physician to staff the facility.

Town Councillor Todd Barrett said he’s happy that CBSRH is concentrating not just on attracting but retaining health care professionals to work in the area, and his colleague on council, Paula Hart, said the residency program could be significant for the region.

Noting she’s a “big fan” of CBSRH, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton added that their request for $39,930 in annual funding will be under consideration..