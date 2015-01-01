Port Hawkesbury Town Council to discuss a Housing Needs Report Soon

Port Hawkesbury Town Council plans to discuss a housing needs report in the near future.

The Port Hawkesbury Housing Needs Assessment Report was discussed at last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council.

CAO Terry Doyle told council it is a “significant” 29-page document created by the Province of Nova Scotia for all municipalities. He said the report indicates there is a shortfall of 200 housing units currently in the town.

Doyle said the document talks about those at-risk and homeless, as well as mental health and addictions factors driving housing gaps.

In acknowledging the report contains a lot of information, Doyle questioned some of the data, particularly figures on subsidized housing, as well as the overall vacancy rate.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town is aware of the problem especially as it pertains to accessible housing and the lack of emergency shelter.

Doyle said the report has been distributed to council and it will be used to take advantage of future programs and for general study and assessment for the town’s housing needs.

He said the report was brought to the attention of the Port Hawkesbury Development Advisory Committee.

Once the committee and town staff take a look at the report, Chisholm-Beaton hopes they will flag any items of interest for town council.

The mayor added that town council needs to examine the figures provided in the report to get a full picture of the need today.

The report will be discussed at town council’s next