Port Hawkesbury Town Council to Discuss Strategic Plan Thursday

Port Hawkesbury Town Council will be meeting on Thursday to discuss its strategic plan.

During last night’s public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said town council met in December with town staff and officials with the Cape Breton Partnership to put together a draft plan.

The mayor said the strategic visioning session centred around progress made to date by the town, some of the issues raised during the municipal election by residents, the town’s strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities, and gaps that need to be addressed.

CAO Terry Doyle said there are three strategic categories, community development, economic development, and housing.