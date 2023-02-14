Port Hawkesbury Town Council to remain at Four Councillors

There will be no change in the size of Port Hawkesbury Town Council.

The town filed an application with the Utility and Review Board, confirming the number of councillors at four, to be elected at large. Town officials told the UARB that it’s reason for asking the board to confirm the existing number of councillors is that the population of the community is stagnant and hasn’t changed signficantly in the past three census. It also argued that fewer than four councillors may cause problems in achieving quorum due to absences, and it would be difficult to meet committee obligations with fewer councillors.

The UARB approved the town’s application.