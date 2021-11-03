Port Hawkesbury Town Council To Resume In-Person Meetings

Port Hawkesbury Town Council has decided to start meeting in-person, with virtual options, and

the town approved a policy mandating that all employees receive two COVID-19 vaccinations.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, CAO Terry Doyle said there was consensus from the committee of the whole to discuss whether council wants to return to in-person meetings, continue with virtual meetings, or use a combination of both.

Town staff surveyed surrounding municipalities and found that all are conducting their meetings in-person, with three employing a hybrid model.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said there seems to be support on council for a mixed model, an idea which received unanimous approval. She said the next meeting of council will be held in-person, with an option for virtual attendance.

Town council also unanimously approved a new town policy requiring that all town employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31. Doyle said he can confirm that all staff have received both vaccinations.

As for compliance, the CAO said the policy allows the town to either order testing, or place an employee on an unpaid leave of absence.

Doyle said the policy was drafted by a lawyer with human resource experience, and has been adopted by other municipalities.