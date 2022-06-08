Port Hawkesbury Town Council Discussed Conflict of Interest Act At Regular Meeting

Port Hawkesbury Town Council decided to review the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said after last night’s regular monthly meeting that this was

done after Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie declared a conflict of interest during a special meeting of town council late last month.

CAO Terry Doyle said conflicts take place when there is a net financial benefit to the councillor, family members, someone living with them, or a company or organization in which they have an interest.

Doyle said any doubts whether a conflict exists should be disclosed or discussed with a solicitor.

The CAO said anyone in a conflict must not participate in the decision-making process in any way.

If there is a conflict of interest, the CAO said the legislation forbids someone else acting on behalf of that councillor, and after the start of the meeting, the conflict must be disclosed, as well as the nature of the conflict.

Then the councillor must withdraw from the meeting, and if during a closed meeting, leave the room, if during an open meeting, the elected official can leave the room or sit in the gallery, the CAO said.

Doyle said the councillor cannot participate in any discussion or voting on the matter, or try to influence the decision of council.

Even if the councillor doesn’t attend a meeting where there is a conflict, they must declare it at the next meeting.

During the sale of the paper mill in Point Tupper a decade ago, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall noted that at least three councillors would have been in a conflict discussing that issue since they or their family members were working at the operation, and they would not have had enough councillors for a quorum.