Port Hawkesbury Town Council To Send Letter of Support to EverWind Fuels Project

Port Hawkesbury Town Council voted to send a letter of support for the EverWind Fuels project in Point Tupper.

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and transportation assets which purchased NuStar Energy’s Point Tupper terminal for $60 million.

CEO and Founder Trent Vichie told last night’s regular monthly meeting that since they officially took over on April 28, they’ve undertaken planning and engineering work, selected Norweigan company Nell for the electrolyzers, as well as KBR for the ammonia plant.

Vichie said the company will establish a steering committee with members of the community, and will have a very open door, with safety and environmental issues of paramount importance. He said they have a plan to educate the public about green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Noting that hydrogen will be ubiquitous throughout the world, represents the future of transport fuel, and will de-carbonize many sectors, Vichie said ammonia is essential for the food supply because it can double farm production, and they are creating a carbon-free version.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie, Vichie said the company has made a substantial investment and they expect a jobs bump during the construction and operation phases, but they have no specific numbers right now.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall, Vichie said the company expects to be in production by 2025, but that depends on the length of the permitting process. Pointing out that the project will be located in Richmond County, MacDougall asked the company to remember the town as well when it comes to support for communities.