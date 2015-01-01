Port Hawkesbury Town Council wants to meeting with Counterparts in Richmond and Richmond to discuss several issues, including Usage and Funding for the SAERC Pool.

Port Hawkesbury Town Council wants to meet with elected officials in Inverness and Richmond counties to discuss a number of items, including the SAERC pool.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said the town has been asking for joint meetings with councils for the Municipality of the County of Inverness, as well as the Municipality of the County of Richmond for years

One of the topics Aucoin wants to discuss is the usage and funding for the SAERC pool.

Two years ago, Aucoin said town staff made a presentation to Inverness Municipal Council, “with not much response.” A meeting was also requested with Richmond Municipal Councillors who refused to meet because the pool was on agenda, he noted.

With budget deliberations coming up in the near future, Aucoin introduced a motion to set up the joint meetings by the end of February at the latest between elected officials.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said they are talking to Richmond County about holding mutual budget discussions and she is hoping to arrange a meeting with council in Inverness within the next couple of weeks. She said February would be a good time to meet because it’s well before budget discussions and approvals.

Council agreed to the mayor’s suggestion of reaching out the wardens and deputy wardens in Richmond and Inverness counties, as well as the CAOs, to take about the agenda for the joint meetings.

Before any joint meetings are held, town council agreed to a suggestion from Deputy Mayor Mark MacIver to meet to discuss the agenda.