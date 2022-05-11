Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors receive questions from Residents about a Survey on the Destination Reeves Street Project

Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors say they are getting a lot of questions about a survey of residents regarding the Destination Reeves Street project.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall told last night’s regular monthly meeting that he’s received

questions from family, neighbours, and co-workers who were contacted as part of the phone survey, and said he is “very put-out” he wasn’t able to tell them much.

Council colleague Mark MacIver said he’s also received a lot of calls, as well as questions from members of the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, and wasn’t able to provide any answers. Like MacDougall, he said council should have been better informed about the survey.

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said after the committee met on Nov. 12, 2021, he assumed Narrative Research was going to revise the questionnaire then present them to their next scheduled meeting in January, but was disappointed there was no opportunity for more feedback, and for council to see the questions. He noted there are many opportunities for residents to express their opinions.

Taking off from Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin’s comments that the province owns Reeves Street and has the ultimate responsibility, CAO Terry Doyle responded that for the firm to conduct truly independent polling, it would have been inappropriate for council to view the questions before the survey was launched. He said the phone and online surveys have concluded.