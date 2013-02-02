Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors seek meeting with Municipal Affairs Department on Residential Development

Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors want to travel to Halifax to meet with officials from the Department of Municipal Affairs.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, DMAH confirmed they are reviewing the town’s request to allow residential developments of seven or more units within the town’s Commercial Development District.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said he contacted the town’s municipal advisor earlier this month who suggested town officials meet with DMAH representatives.

Noting he’s still waiting for a call back from someone in the department, Aucoin introduced a motion asking councillors who was interested in “taking a road trip to Halifax.” Aucoin said he feels provincial officials are not fully understanding their request.

In seconding the motion, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said meetings in Halifax made a “big difference” in the past and Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie agreed that face-to-face communication is effective.

Council agreed to a suggestion from Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to have town staff reach out to the department and ask councillors about their availability.