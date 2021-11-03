Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Department Conducts Review of Constitution and By-Laws

The Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department has undergone a thorough review.

Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told last night’s regular monthly meeting of town council that the department worked with its membership and the town’s legal counsel and staff to go clause-by-clause through its constitution and bylaws to ensure they were in compliance with provincial and federal privacy, freedom of information and employment legislation.

Doyle said the fire department also changed its financial review committee to allow for external audits.

The town now has copies of the amended constitution and bylaws, approved by the department, and the CAO said staff recommended council accept those changes, which was approved unanimously.

Fire Chief Donald MacDonald will be discussing these changes and other matters during a presentation at the town’s public meeting in December, Doyle added.