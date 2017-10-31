Port Hawkesbury’s Gina Haverstock captures Taste of Nova Scotia Award

A Port Hawkesbury native has won a provincial culinary award. Gina Haverstock, who along with her husband own Annapolis Cider Company, were named winner of the Product of the Year at the Taste of Nova Scotia Awards in Wolfville recently. The company received the award for their cider called “Something Different” . The awards ceremony took place at the recent Devour! The Food Film Fest.

Haverstock is also a winemaker with Gaspereau Vineyards.