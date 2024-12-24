Port Hawkesbury’s Joseph Shannon and Robert Sobey of Stellarton Appointed to the Order of Nova Scotia

A pair of local residents were among the five Nova Scotians appointed to the Order of Nova Scotia.

Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage, Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, announced the order’s newest members Tuesday.

Port Hawkesbury‘s Joseph Shannon, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, was recognized for his contributions to business and commerce, and philanthropic generosity.

Stellarton`s Robert Sobey, a philanthropist, patron of the arts and corporate leader, was recognized for supporting the visual arts and access to higher education.

The Order of Nova Scotia is the highest honour in the Province of Nova Scotia, recognizing people in many fields of endeavour who have distinguished themselves and made lasting contributions.