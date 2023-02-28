Port Hawkesbury’s Matthew Leblanc is the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Champion for the IWK

A Port Hawkesbury resident, 11-year-old Matthew LeBlanc, has been named the 2023 Children’s

Miracle Network Champion for the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. The announcement was made Monday in a special celebration at Walmart’s Port Hawkesbury store.

Throughout the year, LeBlanc will represent children and youth who received specialized treatment and care at the IWK by sharing his story to support fund-raising campaigns and events in the Maritimes.

Born prematurely at 32 weeks, Matthew and his twin brother Ben were admitted to the IWK’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. While Ben was discharged after five weeks, Matthew had complications; born with kidneys that were not functioning and began dialysis to keep him alive. at six months old, Matthew finally went home but needed dialysis for 12 hours each night.

At 19 months, he received a kidney transplant from his father Andy. At eight, his kidney started to fail and received his second transplant in May, 2021. Today, Matthew is feeling the best he ever has and is ready to take on his new role as Champion.