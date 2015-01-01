Port Hawkesubry Town Council Supports Placing New Doctor in the Area

Port Hawkesbury Town Council has agreed to support the placement of a new doctor in the area.

On his way to the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities Annual Fall Conference, Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said he received a phone call from someone who is preparing to soon take an exam to be certified to practice medicine.

Aucoin said the prospective doctor said his colleagues are practicing in the area and he expressed an interest in coming to Port Hawkesbury.

After multiple conversations, Aucoin said the potential physician might leave Nova Scotia if he can’t practice in Port Hawkesbury.

After getting his information, Aucoin then put the prospective doctor in touch with Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health Program Director Gina MacDonald. He said MacDonald has been in touch with the doctor for the past week-and-a-half.

Noting that Richmond County is expected to send a letter of support, Aucoin asked if town council can also send a letter to MacDonald during last night’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hawkesbury.

Once MacDonald gets the letters, Aucoin said she is putting together a package to make a case with provincial doctor recruitment officials for the doctor to practice in the region.

Because there is little time to act and with other areas of Nova Scotia having a greater need for a doctor, Aucoin asked town council to move quickly.

After council approved a motion, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the letter will be circulated to all town councillors for their approval, then sent to MacDonald.