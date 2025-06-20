Port Hood Author Francene Gillis To Release New Book on Her Journey with a Concussion

A Port Hood woman is launching a new book this weekend that chronicles her journey after suffering a concussion.

Francene Gillis was a high school English teacher at Dalbrae Academy in Mabou. Gillis slipped on a patch of black ice while walking into the school in 2016. When she fell, her head struck the pavement. She never returned to the classroom.

Gillis calls her book “Where Did i Go? A Memoir Plus”.

Gillis says the hopes by sharing her story of adversity, it will help others.

The book includes seven stories, including the author’s, of fighting battles of health, injury or loss.

Gillis continues to provide information and resources, via a web site and a Facebook page.

Where Did i Go? A Memoir Plus” was published by OC Publishing of Halifax

Gillis will launch her book on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Parish Hall in Port Hood. The book will be available for purchase at the book launch. It is on sale at local gift shops, local book stores and on-line.