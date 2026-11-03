Port Hood Fisherman Featured in Documentary about Taking A Tuna from Dockside to Market

A local tuna fisherman has been featured in a new documentary about the journey from landing the catch to market.

The film “Bite to Bite” was recently profiled at the Devour Food and Film Festival in Wolfville.

It follows Port Hood tuna fisherman Captain Dennis Cameron from landing the tuna, to its sale at auction at a prestigious market in Tokyo, Japan.

Cameron says it was a whirlwind from the moment the Tuna was caught to when it was shipped to market.

The film was shot in 2014.

As for when “Bite To Bite” might be available to audiences to see, the film’s director Kelly Liscomb, says they are working on a distribution deal while the production makes the rounds to a number of festivals.