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Port Hood Fisherman Featured in Documentary about Taking A Tuna from Dockside to Market

Nov 3, 2026 | Local News

A local tuna fisherman has been featured in a new documentary about the journey from landing the catch to market.
The film “Bite to Bite” was recently profiled at the Devour Food and Film Festival in Wolfville.

Captain Dennis Cameron of Port Hood, with a Bluefin Tuna on his fishing boat. (Photo by Pressman Studios)

It follows Port Hood tuna fisherman Captain Dennis Cameron from landing the tuna, to its sale at auction at a prestigious market in Tokyo, Japan.
Cameron says it was a whirlwind from the moment the Tuna was caught to when it was shipped to market.
The film was shot in 2014.
As for when “Bite To Bite” might be available to audiences to see, the film’s director Kelly Liscomb, says they are working on a distribution deal while the production makes the rounds to a number of festivals.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.