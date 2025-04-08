Port Hood School Teacher Joanna Clark running for the NDP in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish

Port Hood schoolteacher Joanna Clark is running in the upcoming federal election for the NDP in Cape Breton- Canso-Antigonish.

Clark, who ran twice for the NDP in provincial elections, said the main reason she wanted to run was to ensure an NDP candidate was on the ballot.

She said her goals include making sure strong rural voices are at the federal table. She pointed to the Cape-Breton-Canso Antigonish riding and it`s numerous rural communities, noting a lot of times rural communities feel left out and forgotten about. The main issues she pointed to include cost of living, access to health care, and housing.